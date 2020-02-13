Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $5.49 Million Stock Position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,549 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 34,304 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $5,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 689.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,223 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 97.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,061 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Bennicas & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AU traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $19.51. 300,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,892,266. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of -0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.39. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $23.85.

AU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.79.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

