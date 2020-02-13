Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,118 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,924,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Columbia Property Trust by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

Shares of CXP stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.48. 5,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,272. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.01. Columbia Property Trust has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.85%.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

