Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 691,265 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 16,410 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 346,542 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 163,671 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 294,827 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 119,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 74,718 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 32,970 shares in the last quarter.

CPE stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,374,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.16. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.69.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Johnson Rice lowered Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Imperial Capital increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.39.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

