Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,452 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $6,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 969.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 958,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,799,000 after acquiring an additional 869,117 shares during the period. Presima Inc. grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 3,805,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,970,000 after purchasing an additional 399,900 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the third quarter worth about $2,348,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 65.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 440,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 173,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Paramount Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,749,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,225,000 after purchasing an additional 118,389 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Paramount Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Paramount Group in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paramount Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

In other news, Director Katharina Otto-Bernstein acquired 33,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $450,066.87. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,164,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,103,853.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Alexander Otto sold 16,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $222,409.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,656,206 shares in the company, valued at $184,222,218.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

PGRE stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,691. Paramount Group Inc has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.