Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.27. Summit Hotel Properties reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Summit Hotel Properties.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Hotel Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 39,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 96,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 8.1% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:INN opened at $11.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average is $11.77. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

