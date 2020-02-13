Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) Short Interest Update

Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the January 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 466,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SMLP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Summit Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

NYSE SMLP traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.31. 391,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,586. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.33. Summit Midstream Partners has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $224.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.65%. Summit Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 833.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 18,219 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 61,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 351,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 171,500 shares during the last quarter. 26.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

