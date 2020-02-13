Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) PT Raised to C$71.00 at Evercore

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Evercore from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Evercore’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. CSFB set a C$71.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$61.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$62.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$53.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$64.32.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Shares of TSE:SLF traded down C$0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$65.15. 944,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion and a PE ratio of 15.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$62.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$58.73. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of C$46.34 and a 12-month high of C$66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02, a current ratio of 1,409.38 and a quick ratio of 1,311.69.

In related news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.47, for a total transaction of C$1,671,423.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,117,636.72. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,309 shares of company stock worth $5,129,778.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.