SUNCORP GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of SUNCORP GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) dropped 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.23 and last traded at $8.23, approximately 1,056 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.44.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of SUNCORP GRP LTD/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Get SUNCORP GRP LTD/S alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.07.

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The company offers home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, compulsory third party, loan protection, equity and cash benefit, life, trauma, total and permanent disablement, and income protection insurance products.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for SUNCORP GRP LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUNCORP GRP LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.