SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Downgraded by Cowen to “Market Perform”

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential downside of 8.59% from the company’s previous close.

SPWR has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of SunPower from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $14.00 target price on shares of SunPower and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.93.

Get SunPower alerts:

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $10.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02. SunPower has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $16.04.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $607.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SunPower will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SunPower during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 10.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.