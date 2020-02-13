Susquehanna Bancshares Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Susquehanna Bancshares restated their buy rating on shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $85.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group upped their price objective on NetApp from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.71.

Get NetApp alerts:

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $60.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. NetApp has a one year low of $44.55 and a one year high of $78.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.29.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 95.04% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetApp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

In other NetApp news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $173,061.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,284 shares of company stock valued at $333,743 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 15,053 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,247,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.