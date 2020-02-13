Svb Leerink Initiates Coverage on Sanofi (NYSE:SNY)

Analysts at Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Sanofi’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SNY. Liberum Capital cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays cut Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

SNY stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.00. The stock had a trading volume of 107,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,723. The firm has a market cap of $125.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.43. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 35,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

