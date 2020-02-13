Swiss National Bank Sells 13,500 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 822,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.59% of AvalonBay Communities worth $172,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 179.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 26,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $5,689,022.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total value of $165,897.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AVB traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $225.63. The stock had a trading volume of 49,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,428. The firm has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $191.42 and a 52 week high of $225.22.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $593.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.59 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 7.26%. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 65.10%.

AVB has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.69.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.