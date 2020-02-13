Swiss National Bank Trims Holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 940,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 95,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.34% of Raytheon worth $206,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Raytheon by 129.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 59,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after purchasing an additional 33,631 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Raytheon by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,193,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in Raytheon by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon in the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RTN shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cfra lifted their target price on Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.57.

Shares of NYSE:RTN traded down $2.81 on Thursday, hitting $226.95. 173,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,614. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.52 and its 200 day moving average is $207.26. The company has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.85. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $169.64 and a 1-year high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

