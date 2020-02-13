Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,613,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.51% of Republic Services worth $144,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,253,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,974,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,906,000 after acquiring an additional 581,754 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 49.2% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,607,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,105,000 after acquiring an additional 530,272 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 250.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 685,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,486,000 after acquiring an additional 490,107 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 19.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,900,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,012,000 after acquiring an additional 471,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $179,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,447.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,720. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.96. 47,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,112. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $76.13 and a one year high of $98.81. The stock has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.13.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

