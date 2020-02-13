Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.44) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Synlogic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.39). Synlogic reported earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synlogic will report full year earnings of ($1.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.73). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.17). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Synlogic.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 4,574.82% and a negative return on equity of 34.49%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 17.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 29,401 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Synlogic during the second quarter worth about $195,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Synlogic by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,986,000 after buying an additional 113,665 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Synlogic by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synlogic during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYBX stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $2.43. 6,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,547. The firm has a market cap of $80.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.59. Synlogic has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 12.70 and a quick ratio of 12.70.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

