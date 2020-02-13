Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Holdings Cut by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Oakbrook Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,775 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 55.9% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In other news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $1,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $159.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,762. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.41. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.64 and a 1-year high of $160.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Synopsys had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $851.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNPS. BidaskClub raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.44.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.