Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $161.37. The company had a trading volume of 788,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,270. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.64 and a 12 month high of $161.93. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.41.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Synopsys had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $851.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SNPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.44.

In related news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total value of $1,411,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

