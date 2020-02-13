Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,066 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.41% of Synopsys worth $86,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 55.9% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total transaction of $1,395,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,152.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.52. 682,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,762. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.64 and a 52-week high of $160.02. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.41.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Synopsys had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $851.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Synopsys from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.44.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.