Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Short Interest Down 35.4% in January

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the January 15th total of 92,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ SYPR opened at $0.97 on Thursday. Sypris Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 million, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.64.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $22.26 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sypris Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.93% of Sypris Solutions worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

