SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1,680.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYY. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut SYSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on SYSCO in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. SYSCO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,988,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.96. The stock has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.48. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $65.24 and a 1-year high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SYSCO news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 47,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,049,655.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,613,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,064,951.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,013.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,028 shares of company stock worth $13,690,242 in the last three months. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

