SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,426,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,204 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.28% of SYSCO worth $121,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in SYSCO by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in SYSCO by 2.0% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SYSCO by 4.1% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in SYSCO by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in SYSCO by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert S. Charlton sold 28,948 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total value of $2,328,287.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,087 shares in the company, valued at $3,706,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $76,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,638.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,028 shares of company stock valued at $13,690,242 in the last quarter. 5.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,503,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,659. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.74. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $65.24 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.48.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of SYSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

