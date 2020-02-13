T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. T-Mobile Us earned a media sentiment score of 1.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the Wireless communications provider an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, hitting $95.67. The stock had a trading volume of 8,910,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,826,645. T-Mobile Us has a one year low of $68.16 and a one year high of $96.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.22.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. T-Mobile Us’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile Us has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.92.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

