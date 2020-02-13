T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank decreased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In other news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $1,533,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 446,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,260,006.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total transaction of $98,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,518.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,700 shares of company stock worth $9,899,514 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TROW. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.55.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $2.06 on Thursday, reaching $136.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,258,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,054. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.03. The firm has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52-week low of $95.07 and a 52-week high of $139.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 37.67%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.