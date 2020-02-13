Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Increases Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.4171 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has decreased its dividend by an average of 29.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a dividend payout ratio of 11.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

TSM stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,457,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,141,803. The company has a market capitalization of $295.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.67. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $60.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSM. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. China Renaissance Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.