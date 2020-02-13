Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 768,532 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Target worth $98,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Target by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,190,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $341,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,072 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,272,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $291,373,000 after acquiring an additional 106,122 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Target by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,328,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $170,353,000 after buying an additional 24,479 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Target by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,231,447 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $131,654,000 after buying an additional 145,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Target by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,225,522 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $135,714,000 after buying an additional 500,279 shares during the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,999,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,651,212. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.36. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $69.97 and a 52-week high of $130.24. The stock has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Monday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

