Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Shares Sold by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $870,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 223,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 92,090 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Tata Motors by 20.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,389,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,659,000 after acquiring an additional 236,199 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in Tata Motors by 154.7% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 65,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 39,872 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tata Motors by 8.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 556,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 43,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTM opened at $12.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average of $10.68. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.13 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. Tata Motors Limited has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $17.14.

TTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. CLSA raised Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

