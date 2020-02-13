TCF National Bank Buys 990 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

TCF National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,834 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,708,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,797,554,000 after acquiring an additional 532,371 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,242,096 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,957,000 after purchasing an additional 20,672 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,169,844 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,195,000 after purchasing an additional 33,218 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 777,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,689,000 after purchasing an additional 39,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 615,220 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,231,000 after purchasing an additional 105,030 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 9,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.75, for a total transaction of $2,044,819.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,378 shares in the company, valued at $36,929,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,451,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,742 shares of company stock worth $24,453,342 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $240.09. 1,315,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.13 billion, a PE ratio of 53.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $163.68 and a one year high of $249.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.41.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

