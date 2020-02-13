TCF National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

TCF National Bank reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,497,000 after buying an additional 12,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $649,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,624.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $1,002,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,802 shares of company stock worth $5,646,282. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $66.80. 8,000,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,689,729. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.95. The company has a market capitalization of $84.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.79.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

