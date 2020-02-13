TCF National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

TCF National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 132.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,826,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,648 shares during the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,779,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 587.3% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 523,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,935,000 after purchasing an additional 447,188 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,689,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 23.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,863,918 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,159,000 after purchasing an additional 352,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.09.

NYSE GLW traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,920,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,801,524. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.55 and a 1 year high of $35.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

