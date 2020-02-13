TCF National Bank Lowers Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

TCF National Bank cut its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 538.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of LIN traded up $4.06 on Thursday, hitting $221.26. 2,126,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,282. The company has a market capitalization of $117.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.87. Linde PLC has a one year low of $165.93 and a one year high of $227.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Linde news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $331,970.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,707,886.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LIN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.34.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.