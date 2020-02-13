TCF National Bank Sells 196 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

TCF National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. DAGCO Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $1,213,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 34,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 162,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

Shares of ADI stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,389,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,125. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.55. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $124.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 11,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,434,585.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,143,484.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,320 shares of company stock worth $11,186,087 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

