TCF National Bank Sells 220 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

TCF National Bank cut its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. TCF National Bank owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Investment Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,880,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 39,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VCR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $202.53. 34,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,918. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $163.66 and a 52 week high of $203.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.05.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

