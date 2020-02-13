TCF National Bank Sells 534 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

TCF National Bank lowered its stake in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the third quarter worth $15,139,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the third quarter worth $33,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of International Paper by 32.0% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of International Paper by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IP traded down $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $43.45. 2,210,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,756,347. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.00. International Paper Co has a 52 week low of $36.45 and a 52 week high of $48.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on International Paper from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on International Paper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on International Paper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $358,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.