TD Securities Lowers Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$16.50

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.42% from the stock’s current price.

CVE has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$13.00 price objective on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.94.

Shares of CVE traded down C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$11.92. 1,975,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,827,831. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion and a PE ratio of 20.38. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$10.29 and a 52-week high of C$14.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.38, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail bought 20,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$261,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 222,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,903,760.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

