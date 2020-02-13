Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 238,750 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 171.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 378,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 238,750 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Paypal were worth $40,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 51.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $3,104,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,197,888.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,379 shares of company stock worth $9,049,476. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.03.

PYPL traded up $1.95 on Thursday, hitting $120.51. 6,065,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,190,936. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.83 billion, a PE ratio of 58.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $93.10 and a 52 week high of $122.19.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.