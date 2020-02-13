Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 484,400 Shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,524,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484,400 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in IAA were worth $71,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of IAA by 810.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAA has been the subject of several research reports. CJS Securities raised shares of IAA to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Northcoast Research raised IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of IAA in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.71.

Shares of NYSE IAA traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.73. The company had a trading volume of 352,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,251. IAA has a 1-year low of $34.96 and a 1-year high of $49.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.75 and its 200-day moving average is $44.68.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $357.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.31 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IAA will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

