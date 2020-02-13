Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 209,503 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 60.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 554,798 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,503 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ross Stores were worth $64,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 562.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 611,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $67,163,000 after acquiring an additional 519,093 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,780,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 4,663.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 231,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,458,000 after buying an additional 226,889 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 282.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 271,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,653,000 after buying an additional 200,750 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 2,226.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC now owns 150,075 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,472,000 after buying an additional 143,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.60. 1,290,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.31 and a 1-year high of $122.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.50. The firm has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROST. Barclays began coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Nomura began coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Ross Stores to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.41.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

