Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 81,065 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 100.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 161,764 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,065 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $47,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 39,107 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $1,643,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 461,408 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $135,616,000 after purchasing an additional 75,047 shares during the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.83.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.01, for a total transaction of $516,026.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,280.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,553 shares of company stock worth $2,260,585 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded up $3.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $318.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,437,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,411. The business has a 50-day moving average of $302.51 and a 200-day moving average of $294.13. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $211.14 and a one year high of $318.79. The stock has a market cap of $138.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

