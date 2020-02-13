Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $56.11 Million Stock Holdings in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 93.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 861,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416,812 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Evergy were worth $56,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Evergy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

NYSE:EVRG traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.55. 2,091,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,627,675. Evergy has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $72.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.75 and a 200 day moving average of $64.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.13.

In other news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $62,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,870.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $129,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,289,314.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $774,730. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

