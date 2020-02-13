Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $86.01 Million Stock Holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 508,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Corp. of America makes up about 0.7% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $86,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the third quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 106.2% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the third quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.05.

LH stock traded up $7.22 on Thursday, reaching $194.73. 1,629,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,204. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $196.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.