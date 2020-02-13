Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,083,163 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 270,845 shares during the quarter. Citrix Systems accounts for 0.9% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $120,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTXS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,359 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $10,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,372,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $478,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,670,226.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 15,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,898,952.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,214.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,781 shares of company stock valued at $6,256,886. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CTXS stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.00. 867,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.00. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $130.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.82 and a 200-day moving average of $105.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 22.65%. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTXS shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush increased their target price on Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Citrix Systems to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.44.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

