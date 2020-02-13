Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 565.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Telephone & Data Systems were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 182,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,049 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDS traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,172. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.12. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.44 and a 52-week high of $37.09.

Several research firms have commented on TDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Telephone & Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James upgraded Telephone & Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.38.

About Telephone & Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

