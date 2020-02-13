Tellor (TRB) Tops One Day Volume of $107,383.00

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 13th. One Tellor token can now be bought for $4.28 or 0.00042160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tellor has traded up 37.9% against the U.S. dollar. Tellor has a total market cap of $3.64 million and $107,383.00 worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $353.06 or 0.03476881 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00247905 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000806 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00038527 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00148707 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Tellor’s total supply is 943,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,671 tokens. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor

Tellor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

