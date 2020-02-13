TELUS (TSE:T) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. TELUS earned a media sentiment score of 0.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of TSE T traded up C$0.25 on Wednesday, reaching C$55.35. 1,578,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,541. TELUS has a 12 month low of C$45.69 and a 12 month high of C$55.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$51.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$49.29. The company has a market cap of $32.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.46.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

