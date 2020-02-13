Teradata (NYSE:TDC) PT Lowered to $27.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $27.00 target price on Teradata and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Teradata from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America downgraded Teradata from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Teradata from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Teradata has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

NYSE TDC opened at $23.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17. Teradata has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $49.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.97.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.62 million. Teradata had a positive return on equity of 16.69% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradata will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Teradata by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 100,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teradata in the fourth quarter worth $945,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Teradata by 328.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 65,988 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Teradata by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 710,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,973,000 after buying an additional 365,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairpointe Capital LLC lifted its position in Teradata by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,676,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,986,000 after buying an additional 26,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

