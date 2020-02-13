Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.64

Shares of Teranga Gold Corp (TSE:TGZ) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$7.64 and last traded at C$7.61, with a volume of 378721 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.34.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Teranga Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cormark raised shares of Teranga Gold from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Teranga Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $777.85 million and a PE ratio of -26.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.86.

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

