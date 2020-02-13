Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,553 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Tesla worth $177,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $455.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $710.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.41.

Shares of TSLA traded up $36.71 on Thursday, reaching $804.00. 26,141,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,104,883. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $144.92 billion, a PE ratio of -158.58, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $560.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.09. Tesla Inc has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.32, for a total transaction of $52,848.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen T. Jurvetson sold 17,223 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.44, for a total transaction of $5,725,614.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $4,617,259.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,673 shares of company stock worth $7,425,192. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

