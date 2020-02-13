Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TLOG) Trading 2.1% Higher

Shares of Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Corp (OTCMKTS:TLOG) traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, 9,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 12,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05.

Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLOG)

TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics in oncology and infectious diseases. It has two clinical-stage product candidates in development, such as birinapant and SHAPE. Birinapant is a small molecule therapeutic that mimics Second Mitochondrial Activator of Caspases-mimetic, which leads to apoptosis or cell-death in damaged cells.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.