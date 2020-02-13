Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $13.81, but opened at $13.45. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares last traded at $12.93, with a volume of 18,910,409 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TEVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cfra boosted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

In related news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 4,310 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $45,211.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,022.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 12,538 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $153,465.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,866.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,647 shares of company stock worth $257,561 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,369,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,721,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,668,000 after buying an additional 8,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,412,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,337,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 8,682,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,735,000 after buying an additional 2,869,139 shares during the last quarter. 53.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.84.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

