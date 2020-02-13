Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings per share of $1.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the lowest is $1.05. Texas Instruments reported earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full-year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $6.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Texas Instruments from to in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $132.81. 4,266,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,007,296. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $101.57 and a 52 week high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.18. The company has a market cap of $121.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.70%.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $17,221,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,965,106.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $15,177,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 848,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,348,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 663,053 shares of company stock valued at $84,242,237 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Texas Instruments by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Texas Instruments by 890.9% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 766.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

